Snoop Dogg has given his full-time blunt roller a pay rise due to inflation
‘Inflation. Their salary went up!’ rapper wrote
Snoop Dogg has given his full-time blunt roller a wage increase due to the rise in inflation.
The 50-year-old rapper, who is known to be an avid weed smoker, hired a blunt roller in 2019 as he didn’t have time to roll his own joints.
Speaking on The Howard Stern Show at the time, Snoop Dogg said: “Timing. That motherf***er’s timing is impeccable. That’s his job, his occupation. On his resume, it says, ‘What do you do?’ ‘I’m a blunt roller. P-B-R, professional blunt roller’.
“If you’re great at something I need, I’m hiring you.”
The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper also revealed the salary and benefits of his weed roller.
“That’s somewhere between $40,000 and $50,000 a year,” he revealed. “Free weed – all paid expenses. Everything I get, he gets. I go get some free clothes, I give him some.”
This week, Snoop Dogg confirmed on Twitter that his blunt roller has earned a pay rise due to inflation.
Responding to a tweet posted by Uber Facts, the rapper wrote: “Inflation. Their salary went up!”
Snoop Dogg isn’t the only celebrity who has hired someone for this position.
In 2015, it was reported that Waka Flocka Flame also hired a blunt roller and paid him $50,000.
The job listing at the time reportedly attracted over 60,000 applicants.
In the past, rapper Kid Cudi has also posted openings for a blunt roller, but it’s unclear whether he ended up hiring someone.
