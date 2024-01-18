Snoop Dogg’s 24-year-old daughter suffers ‘severe stroke’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus has disclosed that she suffered a “severe stroke” at age 24.

Broadus announced the news in an Instagram Story posted on Thursday (18 January).

“I had a severe stroke this am,” she wrote, alongside a photo of her lying in what appeared to be a hospital bed. “I started breaking down crying when they told me.”

In a subsequent post, she continued: “Like I’m only 24. What did I do in my past to deserve all of this.”

52-year-old rapper Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, shares Cori with his wife Shante. The couple also share two sons, 29-year-old Corde and 26-year-old Cordell.

The California-born rapper rose to fame after featuring on fellow rapper Dr Dre’s 1992 album, The Chronic. He later became a household name in the rap scene with the release of his debut 1993 album Doggystyle.

He has gone on to release a host of albums across his career.

Cori Brodus on Instagram Story (princessbroadus on Instagram)

Among his back catalogue are hits including “Gin And Juice” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot”.

He has also featured in a string of films, such as the 2004 Starsky & Hutch remake and coming-of-age drama Baby Boy.

In 2018, the rapper released a cookbook, From Crook to Cook, which contains his favourite meals, including OG (original gangster) chicken and waffles, mile-high omelette and dirty south gumbo.

A few months ago, Snoop shocked fans when he stated that he was “giving up smoke”. However, it all turned out to be an advertisement for Solo Stove’s smokeless fire pit.

“I have an announcement,” Snoop said in a video posted on social media in November.

“I’m giving up smoke. I know what you’re thinking. ‘Snoop! Smoke is kind of your whole thing.’ But I’m done with it. I’m done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky-icky. I’m going smokeless. Solo Stove fixed fire, they took out the smoke. Clever.”

In a previous post on X, the “Drop it Like It’s Hot” artist wrote: “After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke.

“Please respect my privacy at this time.”

Additional Reporting by Press Association.