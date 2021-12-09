An unnamed person has paid £340,500 to buy a plot of virtual land next to Snoop Dogg’s NFT house in the Metaverse.

The 50-year-old “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper has built an interactive Metaverse universe called the Snoopverse, where residents can be called Snoopites or Snoopers.

Just like Sims, Snoopites can build their avatars, dress up in designer clothes, drive luxurious cars, and build their homes.

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, is the first rapper who has teamed up with The Sandbox, an Ethereum-based platform, to create a virtual Metaverse where players can play, build, own, and monetise their virtual experiences.

The residents can also build their own plots in Snoopverse, which they can profit off when others come to visit.

According to Consequence of Sound, Snoop Dogg’s new neighbour will have perks like access to exclusive, members-only parties at a digital replica of the rapper’s California mansion.

Snoop Dogg isn’t Sandbox’s only partner. Richie Hawtin, Deadmau5, and trademarked properties such as Hell’s Kitchen, The Walking Dead and The Smurfs also own their own respective lands on the platform.

Other musicians who have been investing in NFTs include Kings of Leon and Post Malone.