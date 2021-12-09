Snoop Dogg: Fan ‘pays £340,500’ to become rapper’s NFT neighbour in Metaverse

The rapper’s new neighbour will have access to exclusive, members-only parties at a digital replica of the Snoop Dogg’s California mansion

Peony Hirwani
Thursday 09 December 2021 08:06
Comments

Snoop Dogg claims he runs a popular NFT Twitter account

An unnamed person has paid £340,500 to buy a plot of virtual land next to Snoop Dogg’s NFT house in the Metaverse.

The 50-year-old “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper has built an interactive Metaverse universe called the Snoopverse, where residents can be called Snoopites or Snoopers.

Just like Sims, Snoopites can build their avatars, dress up in designer clothes, drive luxurious cars, and build their homes.

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, is the first rapper who has teamed up with The Sandbox, an Ethereum-based platform, to create a virtual Metaverse where players can play, build, own, and monetise their virtual experiences.

The residents can also build their own plots in Snoopverse, which they can profit off when others come to visit.

Recommended

According to Consequence of Sound, Snoop Dogg’s new neighbour will have perks like access to exclusive, members-only parties at a digital replica of the rapper’s California mansion.

Snoop Dogg isn’t Sandbox’s only partner. Richie Hawtin, Deadmau5, and trademarked properties such as Hell’s Kitchen, The Walking Dead and The Smurfs also own their own respective lands on the platform.

Other musicians who have been investing in NFTs include Kings of Leon and Post Malone.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in