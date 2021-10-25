Snoop Dogg has announced the death of his mother Beverly Tate.

In a post shared on social media on Sunday (24 October), the 50-year-old rapper shared the news with a series of tributes.

While no reason for Tate’s death was given, she had reportedly been in the hospital since May.

In one post, Snoop – real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr – is seen smiling and posing with his mum. He captioned the image: “Mama thank you for having me.”

In a second post where Tate is seen wearing a red dress paired with a matching hat, the rapper wrote: “Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother.”

In another video, Snoop posted a video of himself, listening to music in a room with dim lights, which he captioned with a single broken heart emoji.

Earlier this year, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper posted a photograph of him and his brothers visiting Tate in the hospital.

He captioned the image: “Happy Sunday me and my brothers went to see mama today and she opened up her eyes to see us and let us know she still fighting. God is good. Thanks for all the prayers one day at a time.”

Tate was an author and evangelist who was born Beverly Tate in McComb, Mississippi.