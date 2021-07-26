Snoop Dogg thanks fans for their prayers after his mother is hospitalised

Snoop Dogg has thanked fans for their support as his mother remains in hospital with ongoing health issues.

On Sunday night, the rapper posted a picture to his Instagram account that showed him leaning over his mother Beverly Tate as she laid in a hospital bed.

“Happy Sunday me and my brothers went to mama today and she opened up her eyes to us and let us know she still fighting,” he wrote in the caption. “God is good... thanks for all the prayers one day at a time.”

The artist didn’t immediately provide details of his mother’s condition. On 4 May, he shared a photo of Tate on Instagram along with the words: “I need all my prayer warriors for momma right now please and thank you.”

After Snoop Dogg’s most recent post, fans left comments sending him and his family love and support.

A number of celebrities also replied to the post to send their thoughts and prayers, including Jamie Foxx, Queen Latifah and Busta Rhymes.

“Pull through Momma Snoop we love you!!!” rapper Bow Wow wrote.

Lizzo, Kenan Thompson, and Sevyn Streeter also left caring comments under Snoop Dogg’s post, sending him strings of prayer hands emoji.