Snoop Dogg records hilarious commentary for the Olympic equestrian event

Snoop Dogg has amused fans of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after recording commentary for the equestrian event.

The rapper was filmed making jokes about the sport alongside comedian Kevin Hart, as part of a new video commission by NBC.

Entitled Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg, the special sees the pair comment humorously on clips from the Olympics that have been taken out of context.

In one viral segment, they are shown footage of the equestrian event.

“Horses. I like this. This is equestrian,” says Snoop Dogg, “Oh, the horse crip-walking, cuh! You see that? On the set! That’s gangsta as a motherf***er.”

Continuing to watch the horse’s manoeuvres, he continued: “Aw man, this horse is off the chain! I gotta get this motherf***er in a video!”

Viewers shared their amused reactions to the clip on social media, with one person writing: “Absolutely lost it!!! We need Snoop and Kevin to do this for all sports!!! Pleeeeeeasssse!”

“Snoop Dogg is a perfect sports commentator,” wrote someone else, alongside two “crying laughing” emojis.

Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg is produced for US TV by Hart’s production company, LOL Studios.