Of course Snoop Dogg isn’t actually giving up smoking

No, Snoop Dogg hasn’t given up “the chronic”.

Last week, the 52-year-old rap icon shocked some fans by stating on Twitter/X that he was “giving up smoke”.

Marijuana use is as much a part of Snoop’s public persona as his music, prompting many people to share sceptical reactions to the news.

On Monday (20 November), the sceptics were proved right when the rapper shared an ad for Solo Stove’s smokeless fire pit.

“I have an announcement,” Snoop says in the video shared on his social media accounts.

“I’m giving up smoke. I know what you’re thinking. ‘Snoop! Smoke is kind of your whole thing.’ But I’m done with it. I’m done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky-icky. I’m going smokeless. Solo Stove fixed fire, they took out the smoke. Clever.”

The clip ends with Snoop burning a marshmallow over the fire.

“After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke,” the rapper, real name Calvin Broadus, had shared previously on X.

“Please respect my privacy at this time.”

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” artist has been a weed advocate long before it was legalised across the US.

Snoop’s home state of California was the first state to legalise the drug for medical use. It later became legal for recreational use in the state in 2016 following the leads of Colorado and Washington, which did so in 2012.

His company Leafs By Snoop, which he founded in Denver, Colorado, in 2015, specialises in making its own cannabis strains, concentrates, flowers, and edibles.

Snoop has often smoked joints on stage during his live shows. He even made a cameo in Dave Chappelle’s 1998 hit comedy Half-Baked about a trio of stoners who decide to sell stolen weed from a pharmaceutical lab in order to post bail for their recently jailed friend.

The rapper rose to fame after featuring on fellow rapper Dr Dre’s 1992 album, The Chronic. The artwork on the CD version of the certified triple platinum album pictured a marijuana leaf.

In 1993, Snoop released his debut album Doggystyle, which quickly made him a household name in the rap scene.