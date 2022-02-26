Snoop Dogg has recalled the time Queen Elizabeth stopped him being thrown out of the UK in the Nineties.

The rapper – real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr – recounted the incident during a recent interview with DJ Whoo Kid.

He spoke about a UK newspaper story that ran a cover story about him in 1994, which was headlined: “Kick this evil bastard out.”

In it, the paper urged lawmakers to kick Snoop out of the UK – where he was on tour at the time – over the first and second-degree murder charges he was facing.

In 1993, Snoop was arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of a man in Los Angeles. The charge was later dropped in 1996.

At the time, the rapper was facing calls to cancel his tour and return to the US while the case was still ongoing.

The 50-year-old recalled the incident, adding: “Guess who came to my defence? Just take a guess.”

“The Queen,” he continued. “The Queen said, ‘This man has done nothing in our country. He can come.’ The queen… bow down… When the Queen speaks, bow down. That’s Harry and William’s grandmother, you dig?

(Getty Images)

“You think they weren’t there, saying, ‘Grandma, please let him in, grandma. He’s OK. We love his music.’ ‘You know Harry, I’ll let him in for you. He’s not so bad after all and he’s quite cute.’ The Queen, that’s my gal.”

Snoop – who recently performed at the Super Bowl Halftime show – has previously spoken about the time “they tried to kick me out of England” in a 2015 interview with The Guardian.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“When they tried to kick me out of England, the Queen made a comment that her grandbabies loved Snoop Doggy Dogg, and he had done no wrong in the UK, so she gave me permission to be here,” he told the publication.

Snoop’s murder trial is reportedly set to be the subject of a forthcoming series from the US network Starz.