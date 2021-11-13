Audience members at Welcome to Rockville festival were shocked by a performance from cover band Brass Against, after frontwoman Sophia Urista appeared to urinate on a fan.

The band, known for covering songs by bands such as Soundgarden and Black Sabbath, were performing a rendition of “Wake Up” by Rage Against the Machine when the incident occurred.

After inviting a fan on stage, Urista instructed him to lie down. She then proceeded to pull down her trousers and appeared to urinate on his face, while still performing the song.

Those at the show in Daytona Beach, Florida, and people watching the clips online branded the moment “disgusting”.

The New York-based collective has since apologised for the stunt and said Urista got “carried away”.

“We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville,” they said in a post on Twitter.

“Sophia got carried away. That’s not something the rest of us expected, and it’s not something you’ll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona.”

The band’s Facebook page, which has more than 450,000 fans, describes them as “a collective with the goal of creating music to inspire social and personal change”.