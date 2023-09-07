Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Jonas Brothers shared support for Joe Jonas on-stage during their first show since the news of his divorce from Sophie Turner landed.

On Wednesday (6 September), the couple issued a statement telling fans that they had “mutually decided to amicably end” their marriage after four years.

That night, Jonas’s band The Jonas Brothers continued the US leg of their Five Albums. One Night tour, playing the Footprint Centre in Phoenix, Arizona.

Hours after he and Turner, 27, shared the announcement on their Instagram pages, Joe, 34, was joined by brothers Kevin and Nick at the Phoenix show. The siblings kicked off the gig by sharing a hug.

While fans noted that the bandmates often hug during their shows, they argued that the one at the start of the concert, initiated by Nick, appeared to carry more weight.

As footage of the moment was shared on social media, fans claimed it was “extra emotional” and a public show of support for Joe amid his divorce.

Many said that the footage made them “cry”, with one fan stating: “I just love the love & care they all have for one another.”

Jonas and Game of Thrones star Turner shared their joint statement following a week of reports that the couple had split.

Jonas Brothers hug in first show since Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner divorce announcement (Twitter)

In their statement, the former couple said: “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Turner and Jonas first started dating in 2016 and wed in 2019, when Turner was 23 and Jonas was 29. They welcomed their first daughter Willa, three, in July 2020 and a second daughter, whose name they have not announced, in 2022.

Jonas’s filing states that, although their two daughters have been living primarily with him, he wants “shared parental responsibility” after the split.