Sophie Turner makes Pete Davidson dating joke during Joe Jonas roast

Sophie Turner and Pete Davidson swapped jokes at her husband Joe Jonas’s expense, during a roast of the Jonas Brothers released on Netflix yesterday (23 November).

During the comedy special, Davidson appeared in the audience as a Jonas Brothers megafan, where he proceeded to poke fun at the pop band.

Wearing an “I Love Jonas” shirt, he commented: “A Little Bit Longer is both my favourite album, and what Sophie wishes Joe’s penis was.... Winter is coming, Sophie not so much.”

Later, Turner took to the stage to roast her husband, mocking him over the fact that he and his brothers used to wear purity rings.

The actor, who married Jonas in 2019, said: “Yes, as a gesture they’re laughably, toe-curlingly lame. But remember, this was about more than a gesture. This was about faith. This was about principle. This was about taking a stand and setting an example.”

She continued: “Look, Joe wasn’t just sticking his fingers in some dumb metal rings. He was sticking his fingers in co-stars, actresses, and even a supermodel or two.”

She later told Joe not to wait up for her, because “Pete Davidson slipped me his phone number”.

The joke appeared to be a timely reference to the gossip surrounding Davidson’s dating life. Having previously been linked to Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor and Kate Beckinsale, he is reportedly now dating Kim Kardashian.

The Jonas Brothers Family Roast is available to stream on Netflix now.