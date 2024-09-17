Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



The Scottish musician, producer and DJ, Sophie Xeon, more commonly known as SOPHIE, has been celebrated today, 17 September, by Google Doodle, with a touching animation for the late star.

SOPHIE, who was recognised as one of the most significant figures working in modern electronic pop music, died in January 2021 aged just 34.

The news was confirmed by her team, who wrote: “It is with profound sadness that I have to inform you that musician and producer SOPHIE passed away this morning around 4 am in Athens, where the artist had been living, following a sudden accident.

“At this time respect and privacy for the family is our priority. We would also ask for respect for her fanbase, and to treat the private nature of this news with sensitivity.”

The statement continued: “SOPHIE was a pioneer of a new sound, one of the most influential artists in the last decade. Not only for ingenious production and creativity but also for the message and visibility that was achieved. An icon of liberation.”

The Doodle, which is of a portrait of SOPHIE, takes users to a heartfelt YouTube animation short of the musician, soundtracked by her 2018 song “Immaterial” from her Grammy nominated debut album Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides.

The recognition made her the first ever openly trans artist to be nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

( Google )

The video has since been flooded with comments from fans thankful for the touching tribute to the artist. One fan wrote: “What a beautiful treat to see this on my Google homepage! Sophie is missed! I listen to her music every day.”

Another said: “RIP Sophie, such a creative individual gone too soon.”

A third added: “This made me so happy seeing she is still remembered and loved.”

SOPHIE was most recently remembered on Charli XCX’s song “So I” from her critically acclaimed album “brat.” Before debuting the song at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards, the British pop star said: “This song is about a person who’s really, really special to me who’s no longer with us. It’s called ‘So I.’”

Her debut single, “Nothing More to Say“was released in 2013 but she kept her identity hidden until the release of a music video for “It’s Okay to Cry” in 2017.

DJ SOPHIE ( Getty Images for Coachella )

SOPHIE’s work as a producer saw her work with major artists like Charli XCX, Vince Staples, Kim Petras, Madonna, Let's Eat Grandma, and Namie Amuro.