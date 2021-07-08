Spice Girls fans are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the girl group’s debut single “Wannabe” today (Thursday 8 July).

The mark the event, music licensing company Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) analysed radio and TV airplay data to find chart-topping single “Who Do You Think You Are” is their most popular song.

The Spice Girls – Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Geri Halliwell – famously opened the 1997 Brit Awards with a performance of the song.

The chart-topping track from their 1996 debut album Spice beat favourites including “Wannabe” and “2 Become 1”.

Peter Leathem, chief executive of PPL, said: “The Spice Girls are a true British music phenomenon who conquered the world’s charts and became one of the most influential and successful acts of all time.

“The 25th anniversary of the release of their landmark first single ‘Wannabe’ is the perfect time to celebrate the group’s remarkable legacy and the enduring popularity of their countless hits.”

The top 10 most popular Spice Girls songs are as follows:

1. “Who Do You Think You Are”

2. “Wannabe”

3. “Stop”

4. “2 Become 1”

5. “Say You’ll Be There”

6. “Spice Up Your Life”

7. “Goodbye”

8. “Mama”

9. “Viva Forever”

10. “Too Much”

The "Spice girls" pose for photographers in front of Cannes Martinez Hotel in 1997. (AFP/Getty)

Meanwhile, Spotify has announced a first-of-its kind catalogue partnership with the Spice Girls, which will allow fans to go behind the scenes and reflect on the group’s beginnings and later fame.

“Spice Girls have always been about unity and inclusion, and it makes us so proud that after 25 years our music is still inspiring a whole new generation,” the group said in a statement.

“Thanks to Spotify for keeping us connected to our fans around the world. Streaming has been a huge part of keeping our music alive and it’s amazing that so many people around the world listen to us on Spotify.”

“Wannabe” is the most-streamed Spice Girls song on the service, with more than 600 million global streams. Surprisingly, Americans are apparently the biggest fans, followed by Germany and then the UK.