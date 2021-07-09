Spice Girls share first previously unreleased song since 2007

Spice Girls have released a previously unheard single to mark the 25th anniversary of their hit song “Wannabe”.

The ballad, entitled “Feed Your Love”, is the first new song the band has released since 2007.

Originally recorded as a demo, the track was written in 1995 by the group – comprising Mel B (AKA Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Mel C (Sporty Spice), Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) and Geri Horner, née Halliwell (Ginger Spice) – as well as songwriters Paul Wilson and Andy Watkins.

A snippet of the song leaked online back in 2016, but this is the first time it has officially been available on any streaming platform in full.

“Feed Your Love” is included on the Wannabe 25 EP, alongside three different versions of their 1996 hit: the original single, and a remix by DJ Junior Vasquez.

All five members of Spice Girls provided vocals for the track, which was originally slated for release on their 1996 album Spice.

Wannabe 25 will be released on vinyl and cassette on 27 August.