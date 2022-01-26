Spotify begins to remove Neil Young’s music following his Joe Rogan ultimatum

Spotify is in the process of removing Neil Young’s music.

The decision follows after the singer penned an open letter to his manager and label asking them to remove his music from Spotify should the service continue to host Joe Rogan’s podcast.

“They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” wrote the “Harvest Moon” musician.

The 76-year-old singer wrote that he does not appreciate Spotify’s affiliation with Rogan.

Young said Rogan’s podcast The Joe Rogan Experience is spreading “false information” regarding Covid-19 vaccines, adding that it is “potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them”.

A spokesperson for Spotify has confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the service will not be pulling Rogan’s content and will therefore abide by Young’s request to remove his music.

“We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators,” they said.

“We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to Covid since the start of the pandemic. We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon.”

In 2020, Spotify signed a licensing deal with Joe Rogan worth $100m (£74.3m).

The streamer has since been the exclusive home of Rogan’s hugely popular podcast.

More to follow...