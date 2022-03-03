Spotify closes Russian offices indefinitely and removes state-sponsored content

Spotify has closed its offices in Moscow in response to Russia’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

The streaming service has also removed and restricted content that is backed by Russian state media.

A spokesperson confirmed that Spotify’s Russian offices will remain closed “indefinitely”, but that it was still “providing individual support to personnel” in Moscow.

Spotify has also removed all content from Russian state broadcaster RT, as well as Sputnik. They have also set up a guide to “trusted news stories”.

In a statement, Spotify said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

“Our first priority over the past week has been the safety of our employees and to ensure that Spotify continues to serve as an important source of global and regional news at a time when access to information is more important than ever.”

Spotify are one of a number of companies that have taken action in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Apple announced they were halting all product sales in the country and numerous oil companies confirmed they were divesting from Russian interests.

A number of musicians have also cancelled tours of Russia. The likes of Green Day, Iggy Pop and Louis Tomlinson have all postponed tours in a statement of opposition to the conflict.

Elton John Performs at Madison Square Garden (2022 Invision)

Other stars such as Stevie Nicks, Elton John and Miley Cyrus have also expressed solidarity with Ukraine over the conflict which has so far claimed thousands of lives and caused hundreds of thousands of people to become displaced.

Follow the latest on the Ukraine-Russia crisis here.