Spotify has launched its own ticket platform, Spotify Tickets.

The platform allows users to buy tickets directly from Spotify, which is currently listing live events in the US from the likes of Dirty Honey, Limbeck and Annie DiRusso.

Despite having gigs on sale, Spotify have stated that the ticketing service is just their “latest test” and not an official brand.

A Spotify spokesperson told Billboard in a statement: “At Spotify, we routinely test new products and ideas to improve our user experience.”

“Some of those end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as important learnings. Tickets.spotify.com is our latest test. We have no further news to share on future plans at this time.”

