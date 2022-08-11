Spotify tests new ticket platform ‘Spotify Tickets’ where users can buy events direct from streaming service
Spotify has stated that the ticketing service is a ‘test’
Spotify has launched its own ticket platform, Spotify Tickets.
The platform allows users to buy tickets directly from Spotify, which is currently listing live events in the US from the likes of Dirty Honey, Limbeck and Annie DiRusso.
Despite having gigs on sale, Spotify have stated that the ticketing service is just their “latest test” and not an official brand.
A Spotify spokesperson told Billboard in a statement: “At Spotify, we routinely test new products and ideas to improve our user experience.”
“Some of those end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as important learnings. Tickets.spotify.com is our latest test. We have no further news to share on future plans at this time.”
Recently, Ed Sheeran became the first ever artist to hit 100 million followers on Spotify.
The seven-time BRIT winner is almost 20 million followers ahead of runner up Ariana Grande, who has 81.64 million followers.
The top ten most followed list features familiar names such as Drake, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift. Surprisingly, Adele is almost 60 million followers behind Sheeran, with just 40.42 million.
