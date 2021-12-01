Tis the season… for Spotify Wrapped 2021.

Fans have eagerly been awaiting what has become an annual tradition, where the streaming service allows them to see which artists, songs and albums they listened to the most over the past 12 months.

From today (1 December), subscribers can also find out the most-played artists globally, as well as the most popular songs, artists and albums in the UK.

This year’s Spotify Wrapped includes some familiar favourites, such as the total number of minutes you spent listening to music this year, along with new additions.

These include data stories such as 2021: The Movie, Playing Cards, and “Your Audio Aura”, where Spotify claims to be able to identify the “mood” of your favourite music.

This year, fans will also be able to share their Wrapped cards to TikTok, as well as social platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

For fans who went the extra mile and rank among the top listeners of their favourite artists, Spotify has curated videos where singers and bands thank them for listening to their music.

You can see your Spotify Wrapped by logging on to the service and clicking here or opening the mobile app and searching “2021 Wrapped”.