Spotify users left using one word to describe Wrapped 2024

It’s the day music fans have all been waiting for, but many users have been left disappointed at 2024’s Spotify Wrapped.

The feature allows subscribers to see a personalised roundup of their listening habits through colourful visuals and fun facts about their music tastes. It also named the artists who racked up the biggest numbers for the year.

Unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift claimed the title of both Global and UK top artist for the second year running, achieving more than 26.6 billion streams thanks to the release of her Grammy-nominated album, The Tortured Poets Department. Sabrina Carpenter also ranked highly with her album, Short ‘n’ Sweet.

Women dominated the top spots overall with all five of the biggest-streamed albums by women, including Swift’s and Carpenter’s records at number one and three, respectively.

But many were disappointed with their annual wrap-up as they hit out at the streaming platform for removing features that were popular in previous years.

Spotify tends to change the highlights with every Wrapped, introducing listening auras and music locations in previous years.

This year, it appeared to keep the summary simple, opting for numbers on listening habits, and a detailed breakdown of a listener’s musical phases throughout the year.

“Spotify wrapped flopped this year so bad,” wrote one disappointed subscriber. “Like where are the music cities, the playlists, the top genres or the listening auras… all that wait for WHAT.”

“Wrapped is such a flop this year,” seconded another. “They didn’t even give us the top 50 songs of the year playlist…”

In previous years listeners have been left with a list of their top 50 songs for the year, which appears to have been scrapped in 2024 for some users.

Others hit out at the app’s accuracy saying, “#SpotifyWrapped2024 is a flop and inaccurate”.

One X/Twitter user said the summary “was so disappointing this year, I can’t believe I waited this whole time for practically NOTHING”, while another called it “underwhelming”.

The experience can be found by heading directly to the link on Spotify’s website. That link will then open up the Spotify app, if it is installed, and must be used on a mobile. The app must be updated in order to access the function.