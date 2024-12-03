Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

It’s already that time of year for Spotify to release its special “Wrapped” feature, which provides users with personalised analytics of their music listening habits from the past year.

The music streaming service first released Spotify Wrapped in 2016. The statistics provide music fans with their top listened-to artists, albums, songs, podcasts and more to share with their friends.

The exact release date has not been confirmed yet but in past years it’s landed between 30 November and 6 December.

How to access your personalised Spotify wrapped when it’s ready

For those interested in participating in the viral hype, you must be a Spotify subscriber. The feature will likely pop up automatically when you open the app. However, if it doesn’t, you can go to Spotify’s website or check out the “home” section of the app and Spotify Wrapped should be there.

There has previously been some confusion about whether music listened to beyond October is included in Wrapped’s data. In October 2023, Spotify confirmed on X that music listened to beyond 31 October does indeed count.

A look at some of the designs for this year’s Spotify Wrapped, the music streamer’s annual statistical round-up ( Spotify )

Last year’s top five listened-to tracks globally were Miley Cyrus’s “Flowers”, SZA’s “Kill Bill”, Harry Styles’s “As It Was”, Jung Kook’s “Seven (feat Latto) (Explicit ver)” and Peso Pluma and Eslabon Armado’s “Ella Baila Sola”.

Taylor Swift overtook Bad Bunny’s as this year’s top listened-to artist with more than 26.1 billion global streams. The reggaeton superstar came in second, followed by The Weeknd, Drake and Peso Pluma.

Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti album, however, took the top spot as the most-listened-to album of 2023, while Swift’s Midnights came in second.

As for podcasts, Joe Rogan’s The Joe Rogan Experience was the global favourite, and YouTuber Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast landed as number two.