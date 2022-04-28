Stagecoach 2022: How to tune into the live stream
Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Smokey Robinson, Diplo, Maren Morris and more are playing this weekend’s country music festival in California
Stagecoach, the US country music festival, makes its return tomorrow (29 April), after pausing during the pandemic.
For the first time ever, fans can access the entire YouTube live stream of the Calfornia festival – which takes place on the same site at Coachella – via phone, desktop, smart TV, and the YouTube music app.
This year’s live stream will be hosted by festival performers Breland (Friday), Reyna Roberts (Saturday), and Hailey Whitters (Sunday).
All of the weekend’s performances from the likes of Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Diplo, Breland, Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, Margo Price, Orville Peck, Smokey Robinson, Yola, and more will be made available to enjoy live.
The stream is scheduled to begin on Friday 29 April at 3:30pm PST, with the ability to replay.
You can access the live stream on Stagecoach’s official YouTube channel. View the entire schedule below.
Check here for the full lineup
Stagecoach 2022 runs from Friday 29 April to Sunday 1 May.
