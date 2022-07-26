Standon Calling: The best pictures from the 2022 festival
Music fans of all ages returned to Standon Calling this year for a wholesome weekend in the sun
Standon Calling festival returned this year, and guests were treated to a weekend of hot weather and nostalgic tunes.
The festival, which takes place in Standon, Hertfordshire, boasted an impressive lineup, full of acts including Madness, Sugababes and Razorlight.
Pop artists like Anne-Marie, Craig David and Sigrid were also big crowd pleasers.
The festival honoured its pledge to Keychange’s 50:50 lineup gender diversity, with 54 per cent of artists across the main stages identifying as female or non-binary.
There were also some fresh names on the bill featuring exciting emerging artists such as Melbourne’s HighSchool, Brighton’s Lime Garden and Dublin’s CMAT.
But it wasn’t just music on the agenda; Standon hosted an array of activities for all ages, including a fancy dress parade, hot tubs, karaoke and free yoga – plus a swimming pool for those wanting to escape the heatwave.
The festival also allowed dogs, although the annual dog show was forced to cancel this year due to the hot temperatures.
The Independent continued its collaboration with the festival, hosting the Laundry Meadows stage which boasted exciting acts such as Yard Act, Ezra Furman and Sleaford Mods.
Take a look at some of our favourite pictures from Standon Calling festival 2022, below:
You can more information on how to get tickets to Standon Calling 2023 here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies