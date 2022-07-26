Standon Calling: The best pictures from the 2022 festival

Standon Calling festival returned this year, and guests were treated to a weekend of hot weather and nostalgic tunes.

The festival, which takes place in Standon, Hertfordshire, boasted an impressive lineup, full of acts including Madness, Sugababes and Razorlight.

Pop artists like Anne-Marie, Craig David and Sigrid were also big crowd pleasers.

The festival honoured its pledge to Keychange’s 50:50 lineup gender diversity, with 54 per cent of artists across the main stages identifying as female or non-binary.

There were also some fresh names on the bill featuring exciting emerging artists such as Melbourne’s HighSchool, Brighton’s Lime Garden and Dublin’s CMAT.

But it wasn’t just music on the agenda; Standon hosted an array of activities for all ages, including a fancy dress parade, hot tubs, karaoke and free yoga – plus a swimming pool for those wanting to escape the heatwave.

The festival also allowed dogs, although the annual dog show was forced to cancel this year due to the hot temperatures.

The Independent continued its collaboration with the festival, hosting the Laundry Meadows stage which boasted exciting acts such as Yard Act, Ezra Furman and Sleaford Mods.

Take a look at some of our favourite pictures from Standon Calling festival 2022, below:

Loyle Carner headlines Standon Calling on Saturday night (Megan Graye)

Sugababes at Standon Calling 2022 (Alastair Brookes, Standon Calling )

A young family and their dog enjoying the music at Laundry Meadows (Megan Graye)

CMAT performing at Laundry Meadows stage (Megan Graye)

Standon Calling main stage comes to life at night (Ania Shrimpton)

Chloe Howard of Lime Garden cuddling a pug (Megan Graye)

Lime Garden have a cuddle with some pugs (Megan Graye)

BIMINI backstage at Standon Calling (Megan Graye)

The Mysterines playing the main stage (Megan Graye)

You can more information on how to get tickets to Standon Calling 2023 here.