The first wave of acts who will perform at this year’s Standon Calling festival have been announced, including those appearing on The Independent’s stage.

Headlining the event in the Hertfordshire countryside are Madness, Primal Scream, Loyle Carner and Anne-Marie, who will be joined by an eclectic mix of artists including John Grant, Sigrid, Nadia Rose, Earth Wind & Fire, and Craig David’s TS5 set.

As has been the case over the past few years, The Independent has teamed up with Standon Calling and will host its usual Laundry Meadows stage. The Thursday night (21 July) will see performances by DJ Craig Charles, King Charles and Lucy Blue, while Friday night (22 July) will host fast-rising rock band Yard Act along with Lunks, Billy Nomates and Sleaford Mods.

Saturday night (23 July) on the Laundry Meadows stage will be headlined by the multi-talented artist Kojey Radical, following sets from Ezra Furman, Pigs x7 and ENNY.

Sunday night (24 July) will close the festival with a set of all-female or non-binary artists at the Laundry Meadows stage, including singer-songwriter Bessie Turner, CMAT, Ezra Furman, and Self Esteem, whose debut album Prioritise Pleasure was widely praised by critics as one of the best of the year.

As well as music, Standon Calling offers a range of comedy, games and family entertainment, including its popular dog show, and the Dick & Dom DJ Battle. Guests can also take a dip in the full-size swimming pool and hot tub, or join in with workshops or yoga sessions.

After being forced to cancel in 2020 due to the pandemic, organisers were able to put together a “triumphant” event last year, with performances from acts such as Bastille, Hot Chip, Sister Sledge and The Big Moon.

“After the joy of bringing everyone together against the odds in 2021 we could not be more pleased to share this unbelievable line up for 2022,” festival founder and director Alex Trenchard said.

“So many incredible artists are coming to Standon for the very first time, and with each year we get to enjoy this magical weekend with new and old friends from all around the UK! Standon Calling really is for everyone and this year we’re excited to bring you our most eclectic line up to date!”

Standon Calling takes place the weekend of 21–24 July. Tickets for weekend camping and Thursday are on sale now.