Standon Calling has announced that it is officially going ahead with plans to celebrate its 15th birthday from 22-25 July.

The festival, which takes place in Hertfordshire, issued a statement this week citing a number of factors that “have brought us to this point”.

Among them are new health secretary Sajid Javid’s announcement that the easing of lockdown measures planned for 19 July will be “irreversible”.

The festival’s organisers have also been working on the development of a Covid transmission risk assessment system that has been positively received by the local public health authority.

The event is being headlined by Bastille, who will perform their ambitious “Reorchestrated” set, plus Hot Chip and Primal Scream. Other acts on the billing include Mahalia, Mystery Jets, Griff, Irish pop band Picture This, Sister Sledge, Squid and Iceland’s Eurovision favourite Daði Freyr.

The Independent is continuing with its official partnership with Standon and will once again host the Laundry Meadows stage.

The stage is being headlined by art-rock band Everything Everything, Elder Island and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and will also see performances from Bad Sounds, Baby Queen, Akala, Greentea Peng, Moses Boyd, Georgia, Porridge Radio, Maddox and more.

Read our Q&A with Everything Everything below to find out what they’re looking forward to. Tickets to Standon Calling are on sale now.

– Hi, how's it going?

Good thank you, getting all our ducks in a row.

– Are you excited to be back on stage at an actual real-life festival?

VERY. We can’t wait to play together for real people, on a real stage, in a real field, maybe with some real mud. We’ve missed it all so much.

– Was I imagining things or were you in the studio recently, possibly working on some new music…

You were partially imagining it but it’s true we’re working on new music; it’s in the pipeline but the pipe is quite long and always has some twists and turns, hopefully no blockages.

– Who else should people check out at Standon Calling?

Oh, loads… De La Soul, Hot Chip, Craig David, Porridge Radio, Squid, and I like the sound of Mr No Face.

Standon Callingtakes place 22-25 July.