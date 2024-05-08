Jump to content

Steve Albini, acclaimed Nirvana, Pixies and PJ Harvey producer, dead at 61

Steve Albini produced albums for the Breeders and Bush as well as fronting Big Black and Shellac

Kevin E G Perry
Wednesday 08 May 2024 17:39
Steve Albini on stage with his band Shellac in Los Angeles in 2016
Steve Albini on stage with his band Shellac in Los Angeles in 2016 (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for FYF)

Steve Albini, the prolific musician, producer and audio engineer, has died. He was 61.

Albini fronted the underground rock bands Big Black and Shellac, but was perhaps best known for his production and engineering work on classic albums including Nirvana’s In Utero, PixiesSurfer Rosa and PJ Harvey’s Rid of Me.

His death from a heart attack has been confirmed by staff at his Chicago studio, Electrical Audio, reports Pitchfork.

More to follow

