Steve Albini, acclaimed Nirvana, Pixies and PJ Harvey producer, dead at 61

Steve Albini, the prolific musician, producer and audio engineer, has died. He was 61.

Albini fronted the underground rock bands Big Black and Shellac, but was perhaps best known for his production and engineering work on classic albums including Nirvana’s In Utero, Pixies’ Surfer Rosa and PJ Harvey’s Rid of Me.

His death from a heart attack has been confirmed by staff at his Chicago studio, Electrical Audio, reports Pitchfork.

