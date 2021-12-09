Steve Bronski death: Bronski Beat co-founder dies aged 61

Group were behind several hits including ‘Smalltown Boy’ and a cover of Donna Summer’s ‘I Feel Love’

Roisin O'Connor
Thursday 09 December 2021 14:21
<p>Bronski Beat co-founder Steve Bronski (far right) has died aged 61</p>

Bronski Beat co-founder Steve Bronski (far right) has died aged 61

(Ilpo Musto/Shutterstock)

Steve Bronski, co-founder and musician of Eighties synthpop group Bronski Beat, has died aged 61.

“Sad to hear Steve has died. He was a talented and a very melodic man,” Bronski’s fellow co-founder and singer Jimmy Somerville tweeted.

“Working with him on songs and the one song that changed our lives and touched so many other lives, was a fun and exciting time.”

He added: “Thanks for the melody Steve.”

Bronski’s friend Josephine Samuel told BBC News he was a “gentle, kind and talented man”.

A cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Glasgow-born artist Bronski, born Steve Forrest, formed Bronski Beat in 1983 with Somerville and Larry Steinbachek.

Among their most notable hits were gay anthem “Smalltown Boy” and a cover of “I Feel Love” by Donna Summer.

“At the time we were just three gay guys who started a band – we didn't feel like part of any particular movement,” Bronski told The Guardian in 2018. “Of course, it would transpire many years later that there were more gay artists than the public were led to believe.”

Somerville left the band in summer 1985 due to tensions with his bandmates, later performing with the Communards and as a solo artist. Steinbachek died in December 2016 after being diagnosed with cancer.

Bronski Beat released two more albums, 1986’s Truthdare Doubledare and Out & About in 1987. After releasing fourth album Rainbow Nation in 1995, the group took a hiatus while Bronski continued to produce and record with other artists.

