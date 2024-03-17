Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Musician Steve Harley has died of cancer aged 73.

The singer, who perfomed as part of Cockney Rebel, was touring up until January 2024, but was forced to cancel dates after being diagnosed with cancer.

His most well-known song was “Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me)”, which he wrote and released in 1975.

In a social media post on 13 February, the musician’s team had shared that Harley had hoped he would be better next year as they wrote: “Due to on-going treatment for cancer, Steve cannot commit to any concerts in 2024.

“Steve is hoping next year will be altogether different. He appreciates all your kind words and good wishes. Team SH.”

Cockney Rebel gained success in the early 1970s for their glam rock music embracing their London roots. The original band was made up of Harley, Jean-Paul Crocker, drummer Stuart Elliott, bassist Paul Jeffreys and guitarist Nick Jones.

The musician enjoyed a brief stint as a solo artist before the band regrouped in April 1990 after the success of Harley’s 1989 tour.

Fans shared their condolences on social media as they called him: “[A] brilliant musician and great story teller. Fab live performer.”

The seventies icon was known for his larger-than-life personality and said in an interview with The Independent, “I never meant to be arrogant; just honest.”

More to follow