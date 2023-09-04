Steve Harwell, founding member of Smash Mouth, dies aged 56

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Steve Harwell, the founding vocalist of rock band Smash Mouth has died, aged 56.

Harwell’s death was confirmed on Monday (4 September) by band manager Robert Hayes.

In a statement shared with Rolling Stone, Hayes said that Harwell – who founded the “All Star” band in 1994 – died at his home in Boise, Idaho “surrounded by family and friends”.

Hayes added that the musician “passed peacefully and comfortably”. He had been receiving treatment for liver complications in hospital, but had since progressed to hospice care and was being cared for by his fiancé at home.

No cause of death has been given.

Harwell retired from performing with Smash Mouth two years ago, with Hayes saying that “Steve’s legacy will live on through the music”.

“With Steve, Smash Mouth has sold over 10 Million albums worldwide-wide and topped the charts with two No 1 hit singles, five Top 40 singles, three Hot 100 singles, four Billboard 200 albums and a Grammy nomination not to mention the hundreds of film and television placements and of course those musical features in Shrek,” he said.

“Steve’s iconic voice is one of the most recognisable voices from his generation. He loved the fans and loved to perform. Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle.

“Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom... Steve lived a 100 per cent full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out.”

This is a breaking news story – more information to follow...