Steve and Eydie co-founder Steve Lawrence dies aged 88

Steve Lawrence, one-half of the singing duo Steve and Eydie which he formed with his late wife Eydie Gormé, has died. He was 88.

His death on Thursday (7 March) was announced by Susan DuBow, a spokesperson for the family. He died at his Los Angeles home from complications due to Alzheimer’s disease.

Lawrence had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2019. The diagnosis put a formal end to his decades-long touring career, which spanned 60 years.

“My Dad was an inspiration to so many people,” his son, David Lawrence, said in a statement. “But, to me, he was just this charming, handsome, hysterically funny guy who sang a lot. Sometimes alone and sometimes with his insanely talented wife. I am so lucky to have had him as a father and so proud to be his son. My hope is that his contributions to the entertainment industry will be remembered for many years to come.”

Lawrence was preceded in death in 2013 by his wife Eydie, with whom he had shared a successful music career. Together, they toured and made TV appearances largely in the Fifties, Sixties and Seventies; however, they continued touring through 2009.

Born on 8 July 1935 in Brooklyn, New York, Lawrence grew up performing with synagogue choirs. As a child, he wasn’t very studious. Instead, he often skipped class to make connections and earn money performing demos.

It was around that time that he met Gormé for the first time as she was leaving a building with singer Bob Manning. Recalling their first interaction in a 2014 Los Angeles Times interview, Lawrence said: “Bob said, ‘I want you to meet Eydie Gormé. She had her hair in a ponytail, and her ponytail hit me in my face.”

Steve Lawrence and wife Eydie Gormé with their son David (Getty Images)

They later crossed paths a second time in 1953 when they were both booked to sing on the Tonight! show, the predecessor of The Tonight Show.

Shortly after, in 1955, they collaborated on their first single, “(Close Your Eyes) Take a Deep Breath”/ “Besame Mucho”. They eventually got married in December 1957.

In 1979, they landed an Emmy for their NBC special, Steve & Eydie Celebrate Irving Berlin.

Lawrence is survived by his son David, daughter-in-law Faye, granddaughter Mabel and brother Bernie. His other son, Michael, died in 1986.

More to follow...