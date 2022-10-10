Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stevie Nicks has featured on a new track with Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart in aid of Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia.

The track, entitled “Face To Face” was released as part of Stewart’s Collaborate For Peace project, which he runs alongside Ukrainian musician Serhii Babkin and Russian musician Boris Grebenshchikov.

The project was set up to raise money for UNITED24, which was founded by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and describes itself as the “main venue for collecting charitable donations in support of Ukraine”.

“Funds will be transferred to the official accounts of the National Bank of Ukraine and allocated by assigned ministries to cover the most pressing needs,” states the UNITED24 website.

The song was written by the Collaborate For Peace project founders Stewart, Grebenshchikov and Babkin, from the perspective of an 18-year-old boy going off to war.

“Since the day the war began, I have carried Ukraine and its people in my heart. I am so honoured to sing on this song,” Nicks said in a statement.

“I hope it reminds people to continue to support Ukraine. I remind people during my shows to remember – this war is not over…”

Stewart spoke of his inspiration behind the words of the song: “I wanted to write a gentle, peaceful song after seeing all the horrible images coming out of Ukraine.”

“The song is about how all war is horrific and it’s written from the perspective of a young 18-year-old having to march off to war, not really understanding what he’s getting into,” he added.

“It’s a great honour for me to be a part of this song and to record with such legendary musicians,” said Babkin.

“Today, Ukrainian people suffer so much because of the war that Russia unleashed. I want to express not only that terrible pain but also a hope. With my part of the song, I want to say: It won’t always be like this. It’s a cruel fight between good and evil, light and darkness. And light will prevail, I truly believe it will!”

Stewart is the co-founder of British band Eurythmics, while Nicks was a singer in Fleetwood Mac. Grebenshikov is considered one of the “founding fathers” of Russian music for his work in 1970s band Aquarium and Babkin is a solo musician in Ukraine.

You can listen to the song here.