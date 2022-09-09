Sting says he had a ‘quiet weep’ for Queen Elizabeth II after monarch’s death aged 96
Musician said he was ‘sad’ for his country and ‘what it has lost’
Sting had a “quiet cry” following the death of the Queen, the musician has said.
Celebrities across the worlds of music, film, television, theatre, art and literature are paying tribute to the British monarch, who has died aged 96 after a historic 70-year reign.
Sting, former frontman for The Police and a successful solo artist, joined fellow musicians including Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John in paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
In a short tribute posted on Twitter, Sting, who was made a CBE by the monarch in 2003, wrote: “I had a quiet weep for the Queen, I am sad for my country and what it has lost.”
Jagger reflected on how the Queen had “always been there” throughout his life as he recalled watching key moments.
He said: “I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much-beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the royal family.”
McCartney, 80, shared an image of the Queen in her youth signed by himself, and captioned it simply: “God bless Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace. Long live The King.”
Sir Elton described the Queen as an “inspiring presence” and said he would “miss her dearly”.
In London, this year’s Mercury Prize ceremony was postponed right before it was due to begin “in light of the sad news”, which the organisation said was “a time of great national sorrow”.
Additional reporting by Press Association
