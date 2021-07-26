Stormzy says Madame Tussauds waxwork is ‘icing on top of the cake’

Stormzy has been announced as the newest celebrity to be immortalised in London’s Madame Tussauds.
A waxwork of the grime MC is due to be unveiled later this summer.
In a video published on Twitter, Stormzy appears amazed after being shown the finished product.
Upon seeing the statue of himself, he comments: “That’s scary, cuz. Oh my days.”
In the video, Stormzy’s young nephew is also given a glimpse of the wax figure and, after seeing both his uncle and his wax replica together, remarks: “You scared me! You’ve got two Uncle Juniors!”
The rapper has been working closely with the team at Madame Tussauds for over a year to get the waxwork perfect.
Of the announcement, Stormzy comments: “I’m proud, and I hope, when my fans see my figure, they feel proud too”.
He went on to say: “I was told Madame Tussauds London wanted to make a figure of me just after I performed at Glastonbury, and it really felt like the icing on top of the cake.”
An exact date for the unveiling has yet to be announced.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies