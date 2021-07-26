Stormzy says Madame Tussauds waxwork is ‘icing on top of the cake’

Stormzy has been announced as the newest celebrity to be immortalised in London’s Madame Tussauds.

A waxwork of the grime MC is due to be unveiled later this summer.

In a video published on Twitter, Stormzy appears amazed after being shown the finished product.

Upon seeing the statue of himself, he comments: “That’s scary, cuz. Oh my days.”

In the video, Stormzy’s young nephew is also given a glimpse of the wax figure and, after seeing both his uncle and his wax replica together, remarks: “You scared me! You’ve got two Uncle Juniors!”

The rapper has been working closely with the team at Madame Tussauds for over a year to get the waxwork perfect.

Of the announcement, Stormzy comments: “I’m proud, and I hope, when my fans see my figure, they feel proud too”.

He went on to say: “I was told Madame Tussauds London wanted to make a figure of me just after I performed at Glastonbury, and it really felt like the icing on top of the cake.”

An exact date for the unveiling has yet to be announced.