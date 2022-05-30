Stranger Things boosts Kate Bush’s 1985 hit ‘Running Up That Hill’ to No 1 on iTunes
‘Running Up That Hill’ is heard in the first episode of the new series on Max Mayfield’s Walkman
Kate Bush has Stranger Things to thank for a surge in popularity for her 1985 song “Running Up That Hill,” which has hit No 1 on iTunes.
The track appears prominently in the Netflix show’s fourth season, which was released to the streaming service last Friday (27 May).
The song, taken from Bush’s double platinum album Hounds of Love, also overtook “Wuthering Heights” on Spotify to become her most popular title on the service.
“Running Up That Hill” is heard in the first episode of the new series on Max Mayfield’s (Sadie Sink) Walkman and continues to be an important song for the character in subsequent episodes.
Stranger Things is known for its Eighties nostalgia, from the haircuts to the fashion to the soundtrack.
Weird Al Yankovich is also mentioned in the new series as a new character Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) calls Dustin’s decision to wear Weird Al T-shirts “brave”.
The popular parody singer behind “Eat It” and “Fat” has since shared a clip of the moment on Twitter, captioning it: “#Brave #Stranger Things.”
With fans digging into season four, people have been left wondering about the show’s terrifying new antagonist Vecna.
Here, you can find out everything about Vecna, his true identity and back story.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies