Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Stranger Things star Joe Keery has commented on fan obsession with his hair.

Keery debuted as Steve Harrington in the hit Netflix show’s first season in 2016, and quickly won over a dedicated fanbase, with many growing to love the character due to the actor’s hairstyle.

Throughout the first season, Keery’s hair became a talking point among fans, and the chatter has remained with the American actor as his career has progressed.

However, Keery doesn’t seem too happy, telling The Daily Beast that he finds the obsession “really ridiculous”.

“It’s just internet fodder that’s carried over and is now attached to me,” he said, levelling: “I can’t really knock it. I have a career, so I have to be like, ‘Who cares? I’ll take it,’ but it’s also not something I care about at all.

“Still, people seem to really care about it and fixate on it, for whatever reason. It’s so stupid, honestly.”

As well as being an actor, Keery is a musician and is releasing an album titled Decide.

The outlet notes that, in the song “Gloom” featured on the record, Keery references his fans’ obsession with his hair in the lyric: “Your insults don’t affect me with my favorite coat on / I know my hair looked good in the bathroom at the bar.”

Keery himself compared the lyric to “a cheeky wink at the camera”.

Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) in ‘Stranger Things’ season four (Netflix)

The actor, who also starred in Ryan Reynolds film Free Guy, will return as Steve Harrington in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which is set to start filming later this year.