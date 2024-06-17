Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Strictly Come Dancing star Craig Revel Horwood has announced a surprise new venture.

The TV personality, who has been a judge on the BBC competition since its debut episode in 2004, will release his debut solo album Revelations: Songs Boys Don’t Sing later this year.

On Monday (17 June), Horwood released the debut single from the record, a cover of Dame Shirley Bassey’s 1968 song “This Is My Life”.

The album features covers of tracks usually associated with female singers. Songs include “On My Own” from Les Misérables, “Don’t Rain On My Parade” from Funny Girl and “Little Girls” from Annie, which Horwood has performed as Miss Hannigan while touring the musical in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2023.

Revelations: Songs Boys Don’t Sing will be released on 18 October. This will coincide with the next series of Strictly, which is due to start the month before.

On 4 April 2025, Horwood will embark on an extensive 53-date UK tour. Venues include London’s Union Chapel on 26 April, Brangwyn Hall in Swansea on 7 June and Liverpool Philharmonic on 21 June.

Horwood will tell anecdotes as well as perform songs from his album.

Speaking about the forthcoming record, Horwood said: “This album holds a special place in my heart as I’ve had the opportunity to select songs that truly resonate with me. Each track on the album is traditionally associated with female singers, which presented a delightful challenge.

“The album is a perfect blend of drama, pathos, romance, and a touch of high camp. I’ve poured my heart and soul into every note.”

This album follows Horwood’s 2021 single “It’s Christmas, Merry Christmas!” which featured the Strictly vocalist Rietta Austin. He told The Mirror in 2021: “Ed Sheeran and Elton John have no chance next to my single. It’s going to be number one.” The track peaked at No 31 on the British iTunes Chart.

Craig Revel Horwood to release solo album ( Courtesy of Planet Earth Publicity )

Horwood has appeared as a judge in every series of Strictly since it began in 2004. He has choreographed several musicals including productions of Sister Act and Guys and Dolls. He will star as the Wicked Witch of the West in a touring production of The Wizard of Oz this summer.

Strictly Come Dancing has been under fire recently after last year’s contestant Amanda Abbington accused the professional dancer Giovanni Pernice of “nasty” behaviour.

On 10 June, the BBC revealed that Pernice would not participate in the next season.