The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Sugababes announce first UK tour in more than two decades
‘We’re so excited to come full circle,’ said original trio
Sugababes are coming back for their first UK tour in more than two decades.
Following their reunion show at the Mighty Hoopla festival earlier this month, Sugababes have announced a 17-date tour around the United Kingdom, kicking off in Bristol in October and finishing up in Glasgow in November.
Tickets to see the original trio – Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan – will go on general sale on Friday 1 July at 10am via the Live Nation website.
The tour comes 20 years after their debut album One Touch. Over the years, the group’s lineup has changed several times before returning to the original lineup in 2012.
The band, in its various iterations, have had six No 1 singles, millions of global sales and multiple multi-platinum albums.
Sugababes said in a statement: “We’re so excited to come full circle and announce our own headline UK tour. We’ll be hitting the road in October and November – can’t wait to see you all there.”
In the meantime, some fans can see Sugababes performing a set at Glastonbury on Friday 24 June. See the full Glastonbury lineup here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies