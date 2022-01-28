Suki Waterhouse appears to make a dig at ex Bradley Cooper on TikTok
Singer, actor and model dated Cooper for around two years
Suki Waterhouse fans are convinced the singer and actor made a dig at her ex-boyfriend, Hollywood star Bradley Cooper, in a recent TikTok video.
The 30-year-old’s now-deleted video shared to her 100,000 followers showed her using a filter that added a beard and thick eyebrows to her face, with the caption: “Can’t believe I let someone who looks like me with this filter break my heart.”
She then appeared to “like” a follower who commented: “Bradley Cooper besties.”
In the background of the clip, Waterhouse played her Lana Del Rey-influenced single “Melrose Meltdown”.
The track includes the lyrics: “In the car to Malibu/ I’ll be crying on your milk-white sheets/ Hoping one day we’ll marry/ In a house you’ll build around me/ I guess I believe/ I believe in old-fashioned things/ Imagining us/ But the longer I stay /I can see what’s happening.”
Cooper and Waterhouse dated between 2013 to 2015, reportedly splitting just before that year’s Oscars ceremony, which they attended as friends.
The English-born Waterhouse, who has starred in films including Billionaire Boys Club and Misbehaviour, is believed to be dating The Batman star Robert Pattinson.
She has released three new songs as a solo artist this year, and is currently promoting her forthcoming single “I Can’t Let Go”.
She is also scheduled to star in two new films, Dalíland – about Spanish artist Salvador Dalí – and Persuasion, an adaptation of the novel by Jane Austen, which will also star Dakota Johnson and Henry Golding.
