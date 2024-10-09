Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley claims he was groomed and sexually abused by former manager

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley has alleged that he was groomed and sexually abused by the band’s former manager, Greig Nori.

The singer has just released his new memoir, Walking Disaster, which is described by publisher Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, as a “forthright and unforgettable read”.

“From his earliest days as a kid in Canada, Deryck Whibley was a punk who loved music and couldn’t wait to achieve something bigger and better than the humble path that lay before him,” the synopsis states.

The Los Angeles Times reports that, in the book, Whibley claims that Nori began sexually and verbally abusing him when he was 16 and Nori was 34.

The frontman of Canadian punk group Treble Charger, Nori was a “hometown hero” to Whibley, the publication reports.

At the time, Whibley and his bandmates were playing in Sum 41 on the local underground scene, when he apparently snuck backstage at a local Treble Charger show and invited Nori to come and see his band perform.

open image in gallery Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 performs onstage at the 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO ( Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

The LA Times reports that Nori became a songwriting mentor to Whibley and eventually their first manager, booking them in for studio sessions and inviting them to parties.

Whibley reportedly wrote that he was 18 and intoxicated at a rave when Nori asked him to come to the bathroom to drop another hit of ecstasy, where he grabbed his face and “passionately” kissed him.

Their relationship then turned sexual, Whibley said. While he did not identify as gay or bisexual, he apparently wrote that Nori tried to persuade him that “so many of my rock star idols were queer… most people are bisexual, they’re just too afraid to admit it.”

Nori allegedly reacted badly when Whibley attempted to end their physical encounters, and listed the reasons he felt Whibley “owed” him for helping his music career.

The LA Times reports that, in the book, Whibley writes that Nori ultimately ceased his attempts to instigate sexual encounters when a mutual friend learned what had happened. However, he alleges that Nori would continue to berate him and try to pit his bandmates against him after he began dating pop-rock singer Avril Lavigne, telling them he had “gone Hollywood”.

Sum 41 ended up firing Nori after the release of their album, Chuck, in 2005.

The Independent has contacted Nori and Lavigne’s representatives for comment.

Whibley told the LA Times that he didn’t tell anyone about his alleged relationship with Nori at the time. He said he told Lavigne, who apparently exclaimed: “That’s abuse! He sexually abused you.” He also claimed that his wife of 10 years, Ariana Cooper, had the same reaction when he told her.

Speaking with the Toronto Star, Whibley said that Nori has yet to read the book but that he wasn’t afraid of any potential legal repercussions.

open image in gallery Sum 41 are known for hits including ‘Still Waiting’ and ‘In Too Deep’ ( 2024 Invision )

“You can’t sue [someone] for telling the truth,” he said. “If he wants to challenge it, I welcome that. Let’s go to court. Let’s go under oath. That would be f***ing great! I welcome that part. Let’s get into discovery. I’ll have my lawyers grill you. They can grill me all they want. I mean, that would be f***ing perfect! Finally, let’s get it on record!”

On his biography page at the Algoma Conservatory of Music in Ontario, Canada, Nori is described as a “guru of sorts” for Sum 41 when they were teenagers.

“He taught Sum 41 to become better writers and recorded demo after demo for them,” the page claims, calling Nori the “driving force” behind the band and taking credit for their signing to Island/Def Jam Records.

“Greig suddenly found himself in the role of Sum 41’s manager, co-writer, and producer,” Nori’s biography states.

The synopsis for Whibley’s book says: “Raised by a single mom and constantly moving from place to place, Deryck was used to being the new kid, starting fights (or finishing them), and finding friends who shared his sensibility for chaotic fun and loud music. Sum 41 was born of a group of friends who loved to jam, shared a DIY ethos, and were determined to be rock stars one day.”

It continues: “Walking Disaster is Deryck’s story, but it is also the untold story of Sum 41. Deryck takes you backstage, into the recording booth, and through the highest highs and lowest lows of the band whose story is inextricably woven with his own.

“With his insightful, earnest, and genuine voice, Deryck gets real about fame, fortune, and the music industry. From winning at the MTV Video Music Awards, being nominated for a Grammy, his high-profile relationships and friendships, contending with invasive paparazzi, and suffering from health issues that brought him to the brink, Deryck offers a forthright and unforgettable memoir.”

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)