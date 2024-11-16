Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Voice winner Sundance Head airlifted to hospital after being shot on his Texas ranch

Sundance Head is reportedly in a ‘stable condition’ after sustaining a gunshot wound

Tom Murray
New York
Saturday 16 November 2024 01:41 GMT
Sundance Head’s wife
Sundance Head’s wife (Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for DXL)

The Voice winner Sundance Head was airlifted to hospital on Friday (November 15) after being shot on his Texas ranch.

Head, 46, who won season 11 of the US The Voice is in a stable condition according to his wife and agent.

Jason “Sundance” Head’s agent Trey Newman told The New York Post, “he’s stable,” adding that the gunshot wound was “to his naval area.

Head is known to go hunting on his ranch and posted a photo on Friday morning from inside a tent with the caption: “Woke up this morning to the sound of silence.”

Newman told The Post of the gunshot: “It missed all vital organs. It was not self-inflicted.

“We don’t know if it was an accident with his gun or if it was another hunter nearby.”

“The bullet is lodged in some fatty tissue, and the only way it could have happened is if it travelled through something else,” Newman explained.

Head’s wife, Misty, shared updates on the singer’s condition on her and her husband’s Facebook accounts.

“Prayer Warriors, we need y’all. This is Misty – I don’t have a lot of information but please keep Sundance in your prayers,” she wrote on Friday.

“Sundance has been life-flighted with a gun shot wound to his stomach per the paramedics who called me. They told me once they land he’s going in for immediate surgery. They did get him stable for the flight (per the paramedic) We are on our way to Tyler now. Again this is the only information I have at the time. Please just keep him in your prayers.”

More to follow

