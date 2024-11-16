Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Voice winner Sundance Head was airlifted to hospital on Friday (November 15) after being shot on his Texas ranch.

Head, 46, who won season 11 of the US The Voice is in a stable condition according to his wife and agent.

Jason “Sundance” Head’s agent Trey Newman told The New York Post, “he’s stable,” adding that the gunshot wound was “to his naval area.

Head is known to go hunting on his ranch and posted a photo on Friday morning from inside a tent with the caption: “Woke up this morning to the sound of silence.”

Newman told The Post of the gunshot: “It missed all vital organs. It was not self-inflicted.

“We don’t know if it was an accident with his gun or if it was another hunter nearby.”

“The bullet is lodged in some fatty tissue, and the only way it could have happened is if it travelled through something else,” Newman explained.

Head’s wife, Misty, shared updates on the singer’s condition on her and her husband’s Facebook accounts.

“Prayer Warriors, we need y’all. This is Misty – I don’t have a lot of information but please keep Sundance in your prayers,” she wrote on Friday.

“Sundance has been life-flighted with a gun shot wound to his stomach per the paramedics who called me. They told me once they land he’s going in for immediate surgery. They did get him stable for the flight (per the paramedic) We are on our way to Tyler now. Again this is the only information I have at the time. Please just keep him in your prayers.”

