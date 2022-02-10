Super Bowl 2022: Trailer for halftime show sees Eminem, Mary J Blige, Snoop Dogg and more join forces
Five hip hop legends will perform at next month’s Super Bowl halftime show
The official trailer for the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show has been released.
In October last year, it was announced that Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will perform together during the sporting event at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on 13 February.
A three-minute trailer for their joint performance has now been released.
All five artists feature in the clip in individual scenes that end with each musician receiving a text on their phone.
Eminem is the first to appear followed by Snoop Dogg, who is seen in a car. This is accompanied by shots of Mary J Blige during a photo shoot, Kendrick Lamar writing lyrics on paper, and finally Dr Dre walking on a beach.
The concluding scene sees all five artists walking together towards the SoFi stadium.
The five musicians together have a combined 44 Grammy Awards. Eminem leads with 15 trophies.
Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Blige, and Lamar join a list of celebrated musicians who have played during Super Bowl halftime shows, including Beyoncé, Madonna, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, and Shakira.
Last year, The Weeknd delivered an acclaimed set at at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
