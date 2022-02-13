Super Bowl 2022: Halftime show lineup with Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and more
Super Bowl LVI will take place on 13 February
Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will perform together at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
The five artists will be featured on 13 February during the sporting event at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. A trailer for the joint performance has been released.
“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr Dre, a native of Southern California along with Snoop Dogg and Lamar, said in a statement following the announcement in October last year.
The seven-time Grammy winner promised that the performance will be an “unforgettable cultural moment”.
All five artists together have a combined 44 Grammy Awards. Eminem leads with 15 trophies.
This will be the first time that the Super Bowl – one of the biggest sporting events of the year in the US – will return to the Los Angeles area.
The game and the Halftime Show will air live on NBC.
Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Blige, and Lamar join a list of celebrated musicians who have played during Super Bowl halftime shows, including Beyoncé, Madonna, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, and Shakira.
Last year, The Weeknd delivered an acclaimed set at at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
