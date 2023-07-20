Rapper Superstar Pride charged with first-degree murder in Mississippi shooting

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rapper Cadarrius Pride, known by his stage name Superstar Pride, has been charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of a man in Mississippi.

On Wednesday (19 July), the Panola County Sheriff’s Office reportedly responded to a call at approximately 12:30pm, where they found a 40-year-old man, identified as Marcus Wheatley, fatally shot.

During the investigation, deputies said information led them to believe Pride, 21, was a suspect, according to local news outlets. He later surrendered to authorities and was taken to the Panola County Detention Center.

Pride has been charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held without bond.

The Independent has contacted the Panola County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

The young rapper is best known for his early 2023 single “Painting Pictures”, which peaked at number 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been viewed over seven million times on YouTube at the time of writing.

Pride’s latest Instagram post, shared on Wednesday, was to announce the release of his new music.

“It’s a movie in the making keep running it up,” he wrote of his new song, “No Gun and Knife”.