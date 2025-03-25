Sziget Festival adds 50 new artists to 2025 lineup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sziget Festival has announced a fresh wave of artists for its 2025 edition, including British rapper Little Simz, Michael Kiwanuka and FKA twigs.

Held on the “Island of Freedom” in Budapest, Hungary, Sziget offers festival-goers a vibrant and eclectic programme featuring dedicated spaces for music, theatre, cabaret and art.

This year’s festival stars six huge headliners, Chappell Roan, A$AP Rocky, Charli XCX, Anyma, Post Malone and Shawn Mendes.

Other major artists on the staggering lineup include French electronic legends Justice, Belfast rap trio Kneecap, Stockport rock band Blossoms, The Last Dinner Party, Fat Dog, Empire of the Sun, Nelly Furtado, The Dare and Krept & Konan.

Charli XCX will perform as part of the continuation of her culture-defining Brat tour, in support of her critically adored hit album of the same name.

Meanwhile, Chappell Roan is undoubtedly one of the biggest breakthrough pop artists in years, thanks to her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess and her triumph at the 2025 Grammys as Best New Artist, not to mention her latest single, the country-influenced queer anthem “The Giver”.

open image in gallery Grammy winner Chappell Roan will headline this year’s Sziget Festival ( Invision )

New additions for the 2025 event, which takes place between 6 to 11 August, include the Delta District, offering live music arenas and intimate club spaces, an open-air amphitheatre and the Bolt Night Stage.

The Independent is teaming up with Sziget, one of Europe’s biggest festivals, as its exclusive international news partner of 2025.

open image in gallery Sziget 2025 has added a huge list of names to its lineup ( Sziget Festival )

Tamás Kádár, CEO of Sziget Cultural Management Ltd, commented: “This partnership with The Independent marks an important moment to fulfil a shared vision to bring Sziget, AKA 'The Island of Freedom', to their independent-minded audience; shining light on the diverse genres, cultural programmes and aspiring inclusivity focus at the festival.

“We look forward to bringing insightful reads to inspire existing and future Szitizens to join the unique magic at Sziget.”

Tickets for Sziget 2025, including day and full festival passes, are on sale now.