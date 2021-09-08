T-Pain has claimed that Kanye West stole one of his lyrics for his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy after calling it “corny”.

During an Instagram live stream, the Florida-born rapper, whose real name is Faheem Rasheed Najm, explained that he was proud of his new mixtape at the time and wanted West’s opinion on it.

“Let me talk about a time that one of my corny lines got stolen,” T-Pain began. “Kanye stole one of my corny lines. I couldn’t believe it. Kanye stole one of my corny lines after he told me it was corny.”

The “I Like Dat” rapper revealed that he was thrilled to “get a chance” to show West his lyrics, as West was not aware of T-Pain’s rap career at the time.

One of the demos T-Pain played for West had lyrics that said “I got beef like two burgers/You n***** win slow and I’m smarter than Steve Urkel”.

In response, West allegedly called the bar “corny” and asked T-Pain to never “ever say anything like that”.

File image: T-Pain and rapper Kanye West accept the Best Collaboration award onstage during the 2008 BET Awards (Getty Images)

However, T-Pain then claimed that West allegedly took his lyrics and added a variation of them in his own verse for MBDTF opener “Dark Fantasy”.

The lyrics West used are: “Too many Urkels on your team, that’s why your wins low.”

T-Pain continued: “‘Did this n***a try to get me to not say my s**t so he could say it?’ … I was like, ‘Bro, that’s my bar.’”

“He looked at me and he was literally bobbing his head, grabbing his chin, and when I said that line he looked at me and said, ‘Don’t say that,’” he said further.

Earlier this year, in a clip from the new Netflix documentary This Is Pop, T-Pain explained how he suffered from depression for four years after Usher told him that his use of autotune had ruined music.

The Independent has contacted West’s representatives for comments.