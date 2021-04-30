T-Pain has revealed that he’s accidentally been ignoring major celebrities such as Viola Davis and Fergie on Instagram.

In a video shared to TikTok on Thursday (29 April), the rapper gave fans a glimpse of his Instagram DMs from other verified users, which he’d only recently discovered.

“I was today years old when I found out about the request folder on Instagram that’s full of celebs trying to reach me,” the video’s voiceover read, with T-Pain sat against a greenscreen of messages.

While hundreds of names could be seen in his DMs, some of the most famous were Diplo, Keri Hilson, Fergie and Viola Davis. Many of the messages were dated back more than a year ago, with some over 100 weeks old.

“I’ve been accidentally straight up ignoring all these people for like two years,” the voiceover continued. “I thought DMs are supposed to just show in the normal folder and you don’t have to go digging for all these.

“I apologise to everyone on this list and the hundreds of others I couldn’t fit in this video… Yep, I’m stupid,” he said, adding that the messages shown were just the ones he hadn’t replied to.

Verified Instagram users with creator accounts are able to sort their DMs based on how many followers the senders have.

@tpain I swear!! I’m just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!! How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I’m dumb🤦🏿‍♂️ ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod

Captioning the TikTok video, T-Pain wrote: “I swear!! I’m just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!! How do I super apologise? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I’m dumb.”

Commenters on TikTok found the video hilarious, with one comment reading: “Bro has every celebrity in his DMs.”

“Dawg... u had the whole world trying to reach u and didn’t even know it,” another TikTok user wrote.

Diplo fortunately saw the funny side, writing: “I was asking if you had any milk, I needed to borrow some.”

Former Bachelor star Tyler Cameron, whose name was also seen in the video, commented: “Now I see why you left me hanging... all good we Florida boys.”