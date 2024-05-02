Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Popular Taiwanese rock band Mayday was forced to postpone their second show in Hong Kong after a large LED installation above the stage caught fire.

The band was meant to play seven shows in Hong Kong for their Mayday #5525 Live Tour, which started on 30 April and was scheduled to end on 8 May.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was being investigated, reported Hong Kong news portal The Standard.

The band comprises lead vocalist Ashin, bassist Masa, drummer Guan You, and guitarists Stone and Monster.

“In order to ensure the safety of the audience, staff, and artists, the decision was made to postpone [Wednesday’s] show to 9 May,” said organiser Unusual Productions (China), adding that bad weather on the previous night had caused damage to the stage.

Ashin apologised to concertgoers on social media and said those with tickets to the 1 May concert can attend the replacement show on 9 May or request a refund.

Members of Taiwan rock band "Mayday" perform during a show on May 6, 2005 in Chengdu of Sichuan Province, China. ( Getty Images )

“In music, we can remain unbent. But under thunderstorms, we cannot ask [fans] to compromise on safety. [Fans’] safety is the utmost priority of Mayday and the organisers. After careful assessment, the 1 May concert will be postponed to 9 May,” posted Ashin on Facebook.

Hong Kong police said they received a report of fire at the venue around 2:34pm (local time).

“A decoration ball at a concert venue in Central was reportedly on fire,” a police spokesman said.

“Billowing plumes of smoke were seen. The fire was extinguished before the firefighters arrived.”

The band’s first show was also disrupted by heavy rain, though the group tried to continue. An amber rainstorm warning was already in place that indicated rain could cause disruption and flooding.

In social media videos, Ashin could be seen struggling to hold on to a bouquet of balloons even as he continued to sing. After being urged to end their show, the band announced they would move their performance online, and went live on their social media at 10:30pm.