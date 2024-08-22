Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The executive producer of a forthcoming original documentary about British pop band Take That has said he hopes it will capture their two-pronged success story.

This week, it was announced that David Soutar, the Bafta-nominated director behind hits such as Bros: After the Screaming Stops, would develop a behind-the-scenes documentary for Netflix about one of Britain’s biggest boybands.

It is being produced by Gabe Turner of the Emmy Award-winning production company Fulwell 73, and promises to deliver “unprecedented access” to the band via exclusive interviews with Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, along with insights from former members Robbie Williams and Jason Orange.

Turner told The Independent that he and his creative team were inspired in part by Netflix’s 2023 Wham! documentary, which delved into the origins of the pop duo, as well as Andrew Ridgeley’s frustrations with fame, and the late George Michael’s struggles with his identity.

“When you look at what’s out there at the moment, there’s a lot of content about true crime, heavy stuff,” he said. “But we watched the Wham! documentary and everyone felt great the next day – it’s a beautiful, authentic story about friendship, success and navigating the world.”

Formed in 1990 by manager Nigel Martin-Smith, who sought to replicate the US success of New Kids on the Block, the original lineup comprised Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Jason Orange, Mark Owen and Robbie Williams.

Take That perform at the Sanremo Song Festival, Italy, in 2011 ( Getty Images )

They broke through with hit singles such as Barlow’s original ballad “A Million Love Songs”, then achieving a Number Two album with their 1992 debut, Take That and Party.

In 1994, they achieved national fame following the release of second album Everything Changes, which was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize and included the No 1 singles “Pray” and “Relight My Fire”.

Their world tour between 1993 and 1995 then turned them into international stars, spawning a range of posters, stickers, dolls, clothing and other merchandise.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Williams, who was the subect of his own Netflix documentary last year, famously left the band in July 1995, with the rest of the group splitting in February the following year.

Take That returned as a four-piece with a world tour and new music in 2006, releasing new hits such as “Patience”, “Shine” and “Greatest Day”.

Howard Donald, Gary Barlow and Mark Owen of Take That perform on stage ( Getty Images )

Williams returned for their record-breaking Progress album and world tour, before his and Orange’s departures. Barlow, Donald and Owen have continued as a trio since 2014.

Turner believes that one of the most fascinating things about Take That is how they managed to conceive a comeback using brand new songs, rather than embarking on a “Greatest Hits” tour.

“I don’t know of another band who came out, smashed it, and then when they went away, they ended up coming back with hit songs that were just as big as the first ones,” he said.

“I can’t really think of anyone else who did that. So it’s an amazing two-parter of those two periods of time, reliving the Nineties and the madness of it all, and then the comeback which wasn’t a lap of honour but more about collaborating and coming up with these huge new hits.”

Executive producr Gabe Turner said he was impressed by Barlow’s songwriting ( Ian West/PA Wire )

Turner is a partner at Fulwell, formed with his brother Ben, Leo Pearlman and producer/director Ben Winston. James Corden joined as a partner in 2017.

Fulwell has previously worked with Barlow and Take That, including on Barlow’s music videos for “Let Me Go” and “Face to Face” with Elton John.

“The band have been really good partners to us for a long time and they’re open to different things,” Turner said. “As soon as we mentioned [the documentary]I think they liked the sound of it.

“One thing I see in them is that they’re very comfortable in themselves, and I don’t think they’ll shy away from talking about anything. They’re very honest and open about it all – and they’re happy where they’re at, still singing, still dancing. They’ve got this beautiful story to tell.”