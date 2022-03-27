Taylor Hawkins death: Toxicology report reveals drugs in system at time of death
The Foo Fighters drummer passed away at the age of 50 on Friday March 25
A toxicology report has revealed that there were drugs in Taylor Hawkins’ system at the time of his death.
The Foo Fighters drummer passed away on Friday 25 March in Bogota, Colombia. He was found dead in his hotel room a few hours before the band were due to headline the Festival Estéreo Picnic event.
Colombia’s attorney general has said in a new statement that a preliminary urine toxicological test carried out on Hawkins’ body found multiple drugs present, including marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants, and benzodiazepines.
An investigation to discover the exact cause of Hawkins’ death is now underway.
A further statement from Bogota’s municipal government explained that a report of a hotel guest with “chest pain” caused an ambulance to be sent to the Four Seasons Casa Medina hotel. On arrival health workers attempted to revive Hawkins, but were unable.
Courtney Love is one of the latest stars to pay tribute to Hawkins, writing on Twitter: “What a sad day, what a tragic passing, Taylor was a sweet adorable kid, excellent drummer, never hurt a fly... My condolences to my darling Pat [Smear], and to David [Grohl] tonight. Rip Taylor. I’m so sorry Dave.”
Hawkins was born in Fort Worth, Texas in 1972 and had been a member of the band since 1997.
The Foo Fighters were among the acts scheduled to perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards on 3 April and had been set to begin a new tour of North America in May.
Hawkins is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies