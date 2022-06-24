Taylor Hawkins to posthumously feature on new Ozzy Osbourne album ‘Patient Number 9’

Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton will also guest on the record

Inga Parkel
Friday 24 June 2022 21:39
Comments
Osbourne documentary premiere

The late Taylor Hawkins will feature on Ozzy Osbourne’s forthcoming album Patient Number 9, which is set for release on 9 September.

In March, Hawkins – who had been the Foo Fighters drummer since 1997 – was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia. He was 50.

Osbourne’s announcement of Patient Number 9 on Friday (24 June), coincides with the release of the album’s self-titled first single.

Speaking about the newly released track, which features guitarist Jeff Beck, Osbourne said: “The song is about a mental institution. Having someone like Jeff Beck play on my album is just incredible, a total honour.

“There’s no other guitar player that plays like him and his solo on ‘Patient Number 9’ is just jaw-dropping.”

Recommended

Osbourne further explained that making the album “took my mind off my problems”.

The Black Sabbath frontman confirmed in 2020 that he had been diagnosed with a form of Parkinson’s after suffering health complications due to a life-threatening fall in his bathroom in 2019. Earlier this month, the 73-year-old underwent “life-altering” surgery.

Additional guest stars featured on the record include Black Sabbath co-founder Tony Iommi, Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Robert Trujillo (Metallica), Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses), Chris Chaney (Jane’s Addiction), and Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready as well as Ozzy’s longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde and Eric Clapton.

Patient Number 9 will be released on 9 September.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in