Liam Gallagher, Dave Chappelle and Chrissie Hynde are among the performers who will join the Foo Fighters at their tribute concert to Taylor Hawkins in London this autumn.

The lineup also includes Mark Ronson, Brian May, Josh Homme, Stewart Copeland, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Omar Hakim, Chris Chaney, Wolfgang Van Halen, Supergrass, and Hawkins’ bandmates from the group Chevy Metal.

In March, Hawkins – who had been the Foo Fighters drummer since 1997 – was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia. He was 50. A cause of death has not been announced.

Posting about the show, Gallagher tweeted: “It’s an absolute honour to be invited to kick out the jams for Taylor Hawkins won’t let you down brother LG x.”

The show, which will take place on 3 September at Wembley Stadium, will mark the first time the Foo Fighters will have played on stage together since Hawkins’s death.

Another event, for which the lineup is yet to be announced, will be staged on 27 September at Los Angeles’s Kia Forum.

Tickets for both shows will go on sale here on Friday 17 June.

The proceeds from the show will go to “charities in the UK chosen by the Hawkins family”.

In a previous statement, the band said they will be teaming up with artists who both inspired and were inspired by Hawkins to play “the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life”.

Hawkins’ wife Alison released a statement earlier this month to thank fans for their support and “kindness”.

“Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief,” she wrote on social media.

“As Taylor’s wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to ‘knocking your socks off’ during every performance,” she continued.

“Taylor was honoured to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.”

Hawkins and his wife share three kids, Oliver, Annabelle, and Everleigh.